Ex-Brighton ace reveals Hansi Flick meeting in Brighton ahead of Barcelona move
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Albion attacker Ansu Fati said he met Barcelona boss Hansi Flick in Brighton prior to his appointment at the Nou Camp.
Flick was confirmed as the new manager at Barcelona last month, after the sacking of club legend Xavi.
Fati, who returned to Spain after his unsuccessful season-long loan in the Premier League with Brighton, said: “I had the opportunity to meet him in Brighton, he came one day to visit the club, I was able to meet him, greet him and shake his hand.”
Of his appointment at Barcelona, Fati added: “Wish you all the best. He comes to the best club in the world and I’m sure he’s going to do very well.”
Fati, 21, made just three starts for Brighton in the Premier League last term and scored four goals in all-competitions with one assist.
Rumours of another loan move to Sevilla persist but Fati says he is keen for another crack at Barcelona under Flick. "My plan is clear. I want to succeed at Barcelona,” he said to Mundo Deportivo.
Fati failed to live-up to expectations at Brighton and was criticised at times by then Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi: “He (Fati) is working very well, but from him I have different expectations. I haven’t changed my opinion about Ansu Fati. He is one of the best talents in the world for his age.
“Our responsibility is to help him to improve his performances, to improve his physical condition. To improve his mentality, because to play in the Premier League to have to be stronger in mentality, stronger in physicality and then we are ready to play with him in the first XI. When he shows us the right condition, I would be happy.”
Brighton couldn’t find a way to get his best but Flick may well have more luck.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.