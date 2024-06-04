Ex-Brighton ace reveals Hansi Flick meeting in Brighton ahead of Barcelona move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Albion attacker Ansu Fati said he met Barcelona boss Hansi Flick in Brighton prior to his appointment at the Nou Camp.

Flick was confirmed as the new manager at Barcelona last month, after the sacking of club legend Xavi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fati, who returned to Spain after his unsuccessful season-long loan in the Premier League with Brighton, said: “I had the opportunity to meet him in Brighton, he came one day to visit the club, I was able to meet him, greet him and shake his hand.”

Ansu Fati failed to live up to the hype at Brighton last term following his loan from Barcelona

Of his appointment at Barcelona, Fati added: “Wish you all the best. He comes to the best club in the world and I’m sure he’s going to do very well.”

Fati, 21, made just three starts for Brighton in the Premier League last term and scored four goals in all-competitions with one assist.

Rumours of another loan move to Sevilla persist but Fati says he is keen for another crack at Barcelona under Flick. "My plan is clear. I want to succeed at Barcelona,” he said to Mundo Deportivo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fati failed to live-up to expectations at Brighton and was criticised at times by then Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi: “He (Fati) is working very well, but from him I have different expectations. I haven’t changed my opinion about Ansu Fati. He is one of the best talents in the world for his age.

“Our responsibility is to help him to improve his performances, to improve his physical condition. To improve his mentality, because to play in the Premier League to have to be stronger in mentality, stronger in physicality and then we are ready to play with him in the first XI. When he shows us the right condition, I would be happy.”