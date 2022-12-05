Former Brighton & Hove Albion star Ben White has not travelled with Arsenal for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai following his withdrawal from England’s World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old defender flew home from the Three Lions’ training camp in Al Wakrah on Wednesday due to ‘personal reasons’ and is not expected to return to Qatar.

The Gunners flew out to Dubai for warm-weather training on Sunday as manager Mikel Arteta gets his players into shape ahead of the resumption of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the camp, the Premier League leaders have Dubai Super Cup games against Lyon and AC Milan on Thursday [December 8] and Tuesday, December 13 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESPN has reported that White hasn’t joined the Gunners in the United Arab Emirates, and it is unclear whether he will link up with the team at a later date.

Posting on Twitter, ESPN’s senior football writer James Olley said: “Arsenal fly to Dubai tomorrow [Sunday] but Ben White will not be among the initial travelling group. Unclear yet whether he will join up later on. Left the England squad earlier this week for personal reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

White, who moved to Arsenal from Brighton for £50m in 2021, was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar following an impressive start to the campaign with the Gunners.

The centre-back, who also enjoyed successful loan spells at Leeds United, Peterborough United and Newport County, did not feature in England’s first two Group B matches and missed last Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales through illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Brighton & Hove Albion star Ben White has not travelled with Arsenal for their warm-weather training camp in Dubai following his withdrawal from England’s World Cup squad. Picture by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A Football Association statement posted last Wednesday evening said: “Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time.”

White was at his second major tournament with the Three Lions, having been included in the squad that reached last summer’s European Championship final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender did not make an appearance during the tournament and has only won two caps since, taking his overall tally to four.