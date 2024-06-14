Ex-Brighton and Liverpool ace pictured in his new kit shirt as transfer confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Brighton and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to Southampton on a one-year contract following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Lallana, who made over 250 appearances for Saints between 2006 and 2014, returns for a second spell at St Mary’s following the expiry of his contract at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old captained the club before his move to Liverpool in 2014. “I’m extremely happy to come back to where it all started,” the former England international told the club’s website.

Adam Lallana has returned to his former club Southampton

“Although it sounds like a bit of a fairytale, in my head there’s still a job to do and I’m really confident I’ve still got a lot to give to this football club.

“When I started speaking to Russell (Martin) and understood there was a little bit of interest, it was something I knew straightaway felt right in my head and in my heart that it was something I needed to pursue, and it came through in the end.”

Lallana is manager Martin’s first summer signing after Southampton were promoted from the Sky Bet Championship last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin added: “I’m delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him. Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League.