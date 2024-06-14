Ex-Brighton and Liverpool ace pictured in his new kit shirt as transfer confirmed
Former Brighton and Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has returned to Southampton on a one-year contract following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.
Lallana, who made over 250 appearances for Saints between 2006 and 2014, returns for a second spell at St Mary’s following the expiry of his contract at Brighton.
The 36-year-old captained the club before his move to Liverpool in 2014. “I’m extremely happy to come back to where it all started,” the former England international told the club’s website.
“Although it sounds like a bit of a fairytale, in my head there’s still a job to do and I’m really confident I’ve still got a lot to give to this football club.
“When I started speaking to Russell (Martin) and understood there was a little bit of interest, it was something I knew straightaway felt right in my head and in my heart that it was something I needed to pursue, and it came through in the end.”
Lallana is manager Martin’s first summer signing after Southampton were promoted from the Sky Bet Championship last month.
Martin added: “I’m delighted that we could bring Adam back home to where it all began for him. Adam has the DNA of this club running through him and brings vital experience as we prepare for the Premier League.
“We’re going to need everyone to play a part again this coming season and Adam helps us create real depth and know-how in midfield.”
