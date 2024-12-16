Ex-Brighton man takes key role after latest Premier League sacking

Former Albion youth boss in interim charge at Southampton

Southampton have sacked manager Russell Martin after their wretched Premier League return continued with Sunday’s 5-0 humiliation at home to Tottenham.

The 38-year-old moved to St Mary’s from Swansea last summer and oversaw a top-flight return at the first attempt thanks to their Championship play-off final win against Leeds.

But Martin has struggled since Southampton’s promotion, with Sunday’s home humbling by Spurs the final straw for a side sat rock-bottom of the Premier League on five points after 16 matches.

Former Brighton coach Simon Rusk will take temporary charge at Southampton

Saints confirmed that former Brighton and Hove Albion Under 23s manager, Simon Rusk will step up from his role as Southampton’s under-21s boss on an interim basis as they select a permanent replacement.

Rusk was highly regarded at Brighton and helped develop talents such as Ben White, Steven Alzate and Solly March. He left Brighton in 2021 to manage Stockport County before joining Dundee as the assistant manager. Rusk also spent a year in charge of the England under-19s before joining Southampton in 2024.

A statement from the board of Southampton read: “We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin.

“Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

“However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations.

“We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.

“Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May.”

Martin had been rewarded with a new three-year contract in the summer after masterminding promotion but his focus on style over substance proved costly as Southampton repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.

The statement continued: “Behind the scenes, we are encouraged by the continued development of talent coming through our academy.

“We are proud of the contributions our young players are making and are confident this will remain a source of strength and pride for everyone associated with the club.”

Southampton host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, before returning to Premier League action at Fulham next Sunday.