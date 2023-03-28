Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has said Levi Colwill will develop into a “really big player” after being impressed with his performances for Brighton this season.

Colwill is currently on a season-long loan to Albion from Hasselbaink’s former club Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The former Chelsea and Leeds striker recently gave an interview to Parimatch and named the young defender as one of the players he enjoyed watching the most in the Premier League this season.

Hasselbaink said: “I really like James Maddison because he's just so creative and I think he could be in line for a big transfer soon. I also really like Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford who has really surprised me, he's come back so strong. I've also enjoyed watching Levi Colwill on loan at Brighton, he's really impressed me. I think he's going to develop into a really big player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old also said Erling Haaland was an “exceptional finisher” and believed Thiago Silva and Ilkay Gundogan were two hugely underrated players in the top flight.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has said Levi Colwill will develop into a “really big player” after being impressed with his performances for Brighton this season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Colwill is currently on a season-long loan to Albion from Hasselbaink’s former club Chelsea. Despite picking up a quadricep injury which kept him out of the side for six weeks, the 19-year-old has become a key player for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, making 13 appearances for the Seagulls in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included a run of eight starts in the team between November 9 and January 14, featuring stand-out performances in Brighton’s 3-0 win over Liverpool and 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

De Zerbi said on Colwill: “I am very happy with Levi’s progress. I hope he can stay with us in the future because he has the potential to become a great player and he is very important for us.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young defender also played 90 minutes last week for the England under-21s in an impressive 4-0 victory against France in a friendly at the King Power Stadium.