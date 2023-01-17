Edit Account-Sign Out
Ex-Chelsea star's surprise verdict on Graham Potter's number one transfer target from Brighton

Ex-Chelsea defender Glen Johnson is unsure whether Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is good enough to play for his former club.

By Frankie Elliott
56 minutes ago

World Cup winner Mac Allister has reportedly been identified as a target by the West London club, as former Albion boss and current Blues manager Graham Potter looks to revamp his current midfield.

Johnson, who made 71 appearances for Chelsea, said in an interview with Betfred that he was unsure whether the Argentinian would help solve Potter’s current issues in the centre of the park.

Johnson said: “I didn’t see much of him before the World Cup, but it’s easy for players to perform at the World Cup because every game is a final and you’re going to give everything to perform at your best.

World Cup winner Mac Allister has reportedly been identified as a target by the West London club. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
"He played well but is he good enough overall to play for Chelsea for the next four or five years? I’m not sure.”

Mac Allister, who was brought to the Amex Stadium from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 by Potter, recently extended his contract at Brighton until 2025.

The 24-year-old has become a regular first-team starter at the club since the 2021-2022 season, scoring seven goals in seventeen appearances so far this season.

His form at club level lead to a call-up to the Argentina national side for the 2022 World Cup, helping La Albiceleste to win their third world title in Qatar.

Mac Allister started six of the seven games in that tournament, scoring one goal and providing the assist for Angel Di Maria’a goal in the final against France.

