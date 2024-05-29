Ex-Liverpool and Leicester man tipped for Brighton amid Graham Potter confusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been tipped as the ideal candidate to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

Rodgers, fresh from his league and cup double with Celtic, has not been among the leading candidates linked with the role but former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling believes he has the skills to thrive at Brighton.

The Seagulls were reportedly very keen on Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna but the former Man United coach now looks likely to stay with the newly promoted Tractor Boys.

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Celtic, has just celebrated the league and cup double with the Hoops

Talks over a new deal at Portman Road are at an advanced stage with only the finer details to be finalised.

McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association’s manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight.

Former Albion boss Graham Potter is now the bookmaker’s favourite to return and take charge at the Amex Stadium but Stelling insists Rodgers – who previously managed in the Premier League with Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester – should be considered by Brighton.

He said on talkSPORT: "I have no idea if Brighton have an interest or not. But Brendan's reputation with young players, well that would fit the bill at Brighton absolutely perfectly. However, we shall see.”