Ex-Liverpool and Leicester man tipped for Brighton amid Graham Potter confusion
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been tipped as the ideal candidate to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.
Rodgers, fresh from his league and cup double with Celtic, has not been among the leading candidates linked with the role but former Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling believes he has the skills to thrive at Brighton.
The Seagulls were reportedly very keen on Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna but the former Man United coach now looks likely to stay with the newly promoted Tractor Boys.
Talks over a new deal at Portman Road are at an advanced stage with only the finer details to be finalised.
McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association’s manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight.
Former Albion boss Graham Potter is now the bookmaker’s favourite to return and take charge at the Amex Stadium but Stelling insists Rodgers – who previously managed in the Premier League with Swansea, Liverpool and Leicester – should be considered by Brighton.
He said on talkSPORT: "I have no idea if Brighton have an interest or not. But Brendan's reputation with young players, well that would fit the bill at Brighton absolutely perfectly. However, we shall see.”
Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist added: “There is an element of me that thinks Brendan will want to move on again. I genuinely believe that. Of course he's had a very successful season winning a league and cup double. And his CV once again is back up there.”
