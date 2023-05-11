Ex-Man United striker tips '£70m' Brighton ace for Liverpool transfer amid Paul Scholes comparison

Louis Saha has said Alexis Mac Allister would be a good signing for Liverpool, as the midfielder continues to be linked with a move away from Brighton.

Mac Allister has been phenomenal this season for club and country, playing a key role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup win and scoring 12 goals in 35 appearances for the Albion.

The 24-year-old’s form has led to numerous reports of clubs being interested in signing him this summer, with Liverpool said to be leading the race for his signature.

Mac Allister is one of the main targets for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the club reportedly prepared to triple Mac Allister’s wage.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Reds’ main priority is to revamp their midfield this summer and have already missed out on Jude Bellingham, after talks with Borussia Dortmund broke down over the transfer fee for the England international.

Former Manchester United and Everton striker Louis Saha believes Mac Allister would be a good fit for Liverpool, comparing the midfielder to his former teammate Paul Scholes.

Mac Allister joined Brighton in June 2019 and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the club. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Frenchmen said to Paddy Power: “Alexis Mac Allister would be a good signing for Liverpool. He’s a quality player and he’s very smart. He plays with a nice tempo and can control the rhythm of any side. He’s got the composure that every team wants.

“He reminds me a bit of Paul Scholes back in the day in the way he plays. In the decisive moment, he makes very clever moves. The only area he’s lacking compared to Paul Scholes is in his goals. I really like him and he’s definitely shown he can adapt to any team.

“Liverpool need a refresher in midfield so it’s a move that makes sense for both.”

He signed a new deal at the Amex Stadium prior to the World Cup, which runs until June 2025.

He signed a new deal at the Amex Stadium prior to the World Cup, which runs until June 2025.

