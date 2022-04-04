The Athletic has reported that ex-Scotland, Rangers and Everton star David Weir has moved a step closer to becoming the Seagulls' permanent technical director.

The 51-year-old, who became interim technical director in February following Ashworth's resignation, has impressed the Amex hierarchy with how quickly he has adapted to his new role.

The former defender, whose son Jensen is on loan at Cambridge United from Albion's Academy, was promoted from loan manager to Ashworth's assistant in January

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly identified the potential successor to former technical director Dan Ashworth. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Brighton higher-ups have also been impressed by Weir's loyalty. The Scot reportedly turned down the opportunity to join former club Everton in a player recruitment-related role in February.

The Athletic said the Seagulls had planned to use an outside agency to create a shortlist of external candidates, but the Albion hierarchy are willing to give Weir the opportunity to prove himself.

The Athletic has also reported that Brighton do not want to release Ashworth from gardening leave unless Newcastle United pay 'significant compensation'.

The Magpies want to bring in the former FA director of elite development as the club's new sporting director.

But Albion have no desire to strengthen a Premier League rival. The Toon could be made to wait until November before Ashworth takes up his new role as both parties negotiate a suitable compensation package.

Ashworth resigned from his position as Brighton's technical director in February. Albion confirmed he would be leaving to 'take a similar role at another Premier League club'.