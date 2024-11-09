'Exactly what he worked for' - Brighton boss praises £25 star after dream return from devastating injury
Matt O’Riley secured a £25m move to Brighton from Celtic in the summer transfer window and made his debut in the Carabao Cup against Sussex rivals Crawley Town on August 27.
Within the first six minutes of the game, he was badly injured by an opposing player and the 23-year-old required surgery on his ankle.
The Denmark international managed to stay positive throughout his rehabilitation and has been training with Fabian Hurzeler's first team group for the past few weeks ahead of the visit of Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.
“I’m very hopeful that I’ll be in the squad this weekend,” the 23-year-old said, pre-match.
"I’ve been outside [on the training pitch] for over three weeks now. Fitness-wise I could still improve but I feel good. These are the games you want to play in, so why not?
“I feel good and it’s nice to touch footballs again. It has gone pretty quickly, to be fair. I’ve been in a good place considering. It has taken quite a lot of work as well, and not just by me, which is something I’m very conscious of.”
The midfielder came on for the injured Jack Hinshelwood just before the hour mark and he needed just 25 minutes to grab his first goal and seal a sensational comeback victory.
"I think in general life, you get what you work for,” Hurzeler told reporters, post-match.
"I’ve seen a player who had a positive mindset during an injury. After his surgery, he came to the training ground and showed his personality, with a lot of positive mindset and the feeling to comeback stronger.
"That’s exactly what he worked for – this moment today and we are very happy.”
Fellow substitute Joao Pedro provided the assist for O’Riley just minutes after he marked his own recovery from injury with a goal.
Hurzeler said: “It’s always important to have a big squad – you can make subs who will have an impact on the game.
"I’m happy for Joao and Matt to comeback after this long time with this impact. They worked hard.
“They didn’t have an easy time. Today they get what they deserve for hard work in a hard time.”
