'Exceptional' – Brighton have already replaced Joao Pedro with £50m spend amid shock Chelsea deal

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is set to join Chelsea for around £60m

Brighton have their bases covered as they prepare for life without Joao Pedro

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brighton striker Joao Pedro for a fee reported to be £60million.

It has also been reported the 23-year-old has agreed a seven-year deal with the Blues and could feature for them in the on-going Club World Cup after flying from Brazil to the US for his medical.

Pedro could make his Chelsea debut in Friday’s quarter-final clash against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

The Brazilian, who will become Chelsea’s sixth summer signing, scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

He has scored 30 goals and made 10 assists in 70 appearances in total for the Seagulls.

Newcastle have been reported to have had a £50m bid for the striker last week turned down.

Who can replace Joao Pedro at Brighton?

Albion signed 18-year-old Greek striker Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos for a record-breaking £30m, with potential add-ons of £1.7m.

The deal was completed on July 1 and includes a five-year contract until 2030.

Kostoulas, nicknamed "Babistuta" for his clinical finishing reminiscent of Gabriel Batistuta, has a promising goal-scoring record.

In the 2024/25 season, he scored seven goals in 22 Greek Super League matches and added two assists in 35 total appearances, including eight Europa League games.

His youth career was equally impressive, with five goals in eight Uefa Youth League matches, helping Olympiakos win the title in 2024.

Kostoulas, a Greece Under-21 international, debuted professionally at 15, becoming Olympiakos' youngest-ever player.

Brighton’s manager, Fabian Hurzeler, praised his versatility and Premier League readiness.

With interest from clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, Kostoulas is seen as a key part of Brighton’s attacking future.

Stefanos Tzimas

Brighton signed 19-year-old Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas from FC Nurnberg for £20.8 million, plus add-ons in February 2025 and signed a contract until June 2030.

Tzimas is seen as a traditional No 9 and last term in Bundesliga 2, he scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances.

He was previously, at PAOK and netted four goals and one assist in 438 minutes across 23 first-team appearances in 2023/24, becoming PAOK’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 17.

Hürzeler said: “Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals, and we are absolutely delighted to have signed him."

Tzimas will likely need a bit of time to adapt to the Premier League but his pace, strength, and poaching instincts make him a promising addition to Brighton’s attack. He and Kostoulas could be the golden generation of Greek football and Brighton have two of their brightest young talents.

Danny Welbeck

Welbeck’s experience, leadership, and goals have been key for Hurzeler. The 34-year-old netted 10 Premier League goals for the first time last term and he’s currently playing some of the best football of his career.

Hurzeler said last season: “Danny’s professionalism and mentality are unmatched. He’s a leader who sets the tone for our young squad

His movement and finishing are still top-class; he’s crucial for us.”

Welbeck will no doubt have a huge influence on new arrivals Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas and will be vital in Brighton's push for European qualification next season.

Welbeck’s contributions, both in goals and leadership, remain key and his role will take on greater importance once Pedro exits.

Verdict: Brighton’s bases are covered

Pedro is a class act and will be missed by Brighton but the Seagulls seem to have their bases covered. Pedro wanted to leave and Brighton have doubled their money on a player who joined for £30m from Watford in 2023. It’s sound business and they have replaced him with two hungry young talents who will be giving everything for the club. That was perhaps not always the case at times with Pedro last season.

Kostoulas in particular looks a serious talent and one I’m really looking forward to watching at the Amex next season.

The experience of Welbeck and the link-up play and goals from Georginio Rutter will also be key. Evan Ferguson could also have a role as well – if he can recapture his previous form, Brighton look well set.

Both Kostoulas and Tzimas are untested but they offer intriguing options for Hurzeler as Albion prepare for life with Pedro.

