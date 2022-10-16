Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to get his own ideas across after replacing Graham Potter who left for Premier League rivals Chelsea

Brighton were fourth in the Premier League table when Graham Potter and his backroom team upped sticks for Chelsea. Albion responded by bringing in De Zerbi – a manger they tracked for two seasons – following his impressive work in Serie A with Sassuolo and then in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk.

It’s a tricky situation for De Zerbi as he has inherited a team doing well and has spoken previously about not causing “damage” – but he will also be keen to stamp his authority and make it his team, rather than Potter’s.

So far under De Zerbi Brighton have drawn 3-3 at Liverpool, lost narrowly 1-0 to Tottenham at the Amex and then fell to a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

The new boss will hope to secure his first three points against Nottingham Forest at the Amex this Tuesday but Albion’s experienced midfield man Lallana feels it may take time for De Zerbi to get his ideas across.

“Things are different,” said Lallana speaking to Friday Night Football on Sky Sports ahead of the defeat at the GTECH Community Stadium. “A lot more tactical and minutes on the pitch. Usually managers come in when things aren’t going well but we were fourth when Graham left.

"It’s different and we have had to be open minded. He probably has as well but it is exiting.

"So far it has been the way he wants to play. He is extremely hands-on in coaching. I’m enjoying it and my eyes are wide open to learn and keep improving. It might take time but it is exciting.

"He has been great with me and I have been fortunate enough to be in this situation before when Jurgen [Klopp] came in [at Liverpool]. I feel I can help him and implement his ideas on the training pitch and get the lads buying in quicker. Because it is a results business and the matches are coming thick and fast. We have to learn on the job.”

Lallana was part of the Brighton interim coaching staff after Potter’s departure and was due to help the team for the match at Bournemouth, which was then called-off due to the death of the Queen.

The 34-year-old admits he is keen to go into coaching and possibly management when he retires from playing. His current contract with Albion expires this summer but the former Liverpool and England man, who has an unfortunate long history of injury issues, believes he can go for a coupe more seasons as yet.

He added: "I was fortunate enough a couple of weeks ago to dip my toes into it [coaching]. It's something I thoroughly enjoyed.