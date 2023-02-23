FA charge Roberto De Zerbi for 'improper' comments towards match officials

Roberto De Zerbi has been charged by the FA for alleged ‘improper behaviour’ following Brighton’s 1-0 loss to Fulham.

The Italian said he was complaining about the the standard of Premier League officials. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Albion boss was sent off by referee Darren England following Saturday’s defeat at the Amex Stadium for bemoaning about a meeting he had with PGMOL chief Howard Webb earlier that week.

The Italian said he was complaining about the the standard of Premier League officials and for losing time to prepare his team for the game because of the meeting with Webb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls’ manager said: "I lost time and lost time in my work and my job because I think the level of refereeing in the Premier League is very bad."

De Zerbi did not raise any specific concerns about refereeing decisions during his side's defeat and instead focused on the "attitude" of the officials.

He said: "To progress we have to be with a different attitude. The referee today wasn't in [a] good attitude. But it's not a problem, I didn't say any bad words, but I told him my opinion."