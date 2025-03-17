FA confirm official ruling for Brighton and Nottingham Forest quarter-final clash – Crystal Palace decision made

Semi-automated offside technology will continue to be used in the FA Cup all the way through to the final.

The Football Association confirmed the technology would be available for the three quarter-finals being played at Premier League grounds, plus for the semi-finals and final at Wembley.

The technology was used for the first time in English football in seven of the eight fifth-round ties played earlier this month.

The three FA Cup quarter-finals hosted by top flight clubs are Fulham vs Crystal Palace, Brighton vs Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth vs Man City.

A Brighton fans holds aloft a tin foil FA CupA Brighton fans holds aloft a tin foil FA Cup
It is expected it will make its Premier League debut this season, with those close to the decision-making process indicating recently that it may be used from the midweek round of fixtures being played between April 1 and 3.

The initial intention was for the system to be brought in after one of the international breaks last autumn, but those deadlines came and went.

Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes believes the system – developed by Genius Sports – is “the most accurate and the most future-proof” available.

The FA confirmed VAR would be in use for all remaining ties, as would in-stadium announcements at the end of VAR reviews.

