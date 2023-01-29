Edit Account-Sign Out
FA Cup: Brighton vs Liverpool - Wantaway midfielder absent as Brighton make multiple changes with Chelsea target named in starting line-up

The team news is in, as Brighton prepare to face Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Two weeks after demolishing Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League, Roberto De Zerbi will look to get the better of Jurgen Klopp once again this afternoon (Sunday, January 29).

But the Italian will have to make do without key man Moises Caicedo in midfield, after the Ecuadorian was told to stay away until after the transfer window closes, following his public transfer request.

There are four changes to the side which drew 2-2 at Leicester last time out, with Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster and Evan Ferguson coming in for Rob Sanchez, Caicedo, Jan Paul van Hecke and Adam Lallana.

Tariq Lamptey, who has been linked with a move away from Brighton, will start against Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round. (Photo by Paul Childs/Pool via Getty Images)

Lamptey, who has been linked with a move away this transfer window, will be looking to take the chance to impress De Zerbi and become a regular starter once again.

Meanwhile, Klopp has made one change to the team which drew 0-0 against Chelsea, with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the team, replacing James Milner.

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; March, Gross, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson, Welbeck

Subs: Sanchez, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Moran, Hinshelwood.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.

