Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has been left out of Brighton’s starting XI to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter final, despite his return from injury.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has opted to stick with Adam Webster in central defence, alongside Jan Paul van Hecke.

Dunk is fit once again after a six-match absence with a rib injury – and he is among the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In seasons gone by, if Dunk is fit, he plays. But that seems to have changed this term.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has been left out of Brighton’s starting XI to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter final, despite his return from injury. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"He is still a great player,” Hurzeler said.

“He can have a big impact in possession and out of possession. It is very important to have him back for the final part of the season.

"Hopefully he will stay fit, then I am sure he will have some great games, some great performances.

"He is really motivated, really keen to be back on the pitch helping the team. Of course, you can say we are doing well without him, but I am always convinced that the more leaders you have on the pitch, especially the captain, the more successful you are."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion head into the contest on a fine run of form having won six of their previous seven games in all competitions since their 7-0 mauling at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last month.

The Seagulls have put that disappointment firmly to bed, with impressive cup triumphs against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as standout performances against Southampton and Manchester City in the league.

All eyes will no doubt be on this afternoon’s contest, with a second semi-final spot at Wembley in three seasons on the cards.

Hurzeler has made two changes to the team which drew at Man City before the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-in captain Danny Welbeck leads the front line, instead of Joao Pedro, whilst Yasin Ayari comes into midfield.

Following their exploits with Brazil and Paraguay respectively – and long journey home – Pedro and Diego Gomez are among the subs.

Also on the bench is Matt O’Riley, who has recovered from injury, but Solly March and Mats Wieffer both miss out.

Brighton: B. Verbruggen, P. Estupiñán, A. Webster, J. van Hecke, J. Hinshelwood, Y. Ayari, C. Baleba, K. Mitoma, G. Rutter, Y. Minteh, D Welbeck (c)

Substitutes: S. Adingra, E. Cashin, L. Dunk, B. Gruda, D. Gómez, João Pedro, T. McGill, M. O'Riley, C. Tasker