FA Cup: Fabian Hurzeler makes interesting Lewis Dunk decision as Brighton face Nottingham Forest in quarter-final
Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has opted to stick with Adam Webster in central defence, alongside Jan Paul van Hecke.
Dunk is fit once again after a six-match absence with a rib injury – and he is among the substitutes.
In seasons gone by, if Dunk is fit, he plays. But that seems to have changed this term.
"He is still a great player,” Hurzeler said.
“He can have a big impact in possession and out of possession. It is very important to have him back for the final part of the season.
"Hopefully he will stay fit, then I am sure he will have some great games, some great performances.
"He is really motivated, really keen to be back on the pitch helping the team. Of course, you can say we are doing well without him, but I am always convinced that the more leaders you have on the pitch, especially the captain, the more successful you are."
Albion head into the contest on a fine run of form having won six of their previous seven games in all competitions since their 7-0 mauling at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last month.
The Seagulls have put that disappointment firmly to bed, with impressive cup triumphs against Chelsea and Newcastle as well as standout performances against Southampton and Manchester City in the league.
All eyes will no doubt be on this afternoon’s contest, with a second semi-final spot at Wembley in three seasons on the cards.
Hurzeler has made two changes to the team which drew at Man City before the international break.
Stand-in captain Danny Welbeck leads the front line, instead of Joao Pedro, whilst Yasin Ayari comes into midfield.
Following their exploits with Brazil and Paraguay respectively – and long journey home – Pedro and Diego Gomez are among the subs.
Also on the bench is Matt O’Riley, who has recovered from injury, but Solly March and Mats Wieffer both miss out.
Brighton: B. Verbruggen, P. Estupiñán, A. Webster, J. van Hecke, J. Hinshelwood, Y. Ayari, C. Baleba, K. Mitoma, G. Rutter, Y. Minteh, D Welbeck (c)
Substitutes: S. Adingra, E. Cashin, L. Dunk, B. Gruda, D. Gómez, João Pedro, T. McGill, M. O'Riley, C. Tasker
