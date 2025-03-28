Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s what Fabian Hurzeler said before Brighton play Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Brighton find themselves in the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Saturday, March 29. They face Nottingham Forest, looking for revenge following a thumping 7-0 defeat in their last meeting.

Following on from that loss, Albion have been able to reignite their form with some fantastic performances.

Namely, doing the double over Chelsea in both the FA Cup and Premier League, and drawing 2-2 away to Man City before the international break.

Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media before Albion face Nottingham Forest in a quarter-final FA Cup tie.

It’s no secret that Fabian Hurzeler has had to deal with mixed press in his first Premier League season. So far, he’s been able to steer things in the right direction as his side looks to get into Europe for a second time in their history.

And now – Fabian Hurzeler has the opportunity to win the FA Cup for the first time in Brightons existence.

Brighton are home in this quarter-final tie at the Amex Stadium. Before it all kicks off at 5.15 pm tomorrow. Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media as he prepares for the tie.

Brighton and Hove Albion Reporters Derren Howard and Henry Bryant were in attendance, and discussed what the Brighton head coach said in his pre-match press conference.

