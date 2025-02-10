FA Cup fifth round draw details confirmed and ball numbers for Brighton, Aston Villa and Plymouth

All the FA Cup details ahead of the fifth round draw

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All eyes are on the FA Cup fifth round draw after Kaoru Mitoma struck Brighton’s second-half winner to book a place in the next round with a 2-1 win over Chelsea last Saturday.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues were gifted a fifth-minute lead at the Amex Stadium when Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen inexplicably spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level before a fine finish from Mitoma, who was subject of a failed bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the transfer window, settled the all Premier League tie with 57 minutes played.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match against Chelsea at Amex Stadium

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “It was a great reaction [From the 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest]. We bounced back after a tough week.

“The guys showed a lot of character, especially also after the tough start today. It’s not easy to come back like this and to play with this intensity, to play in possession with that courage, and I think it was well deserved.”

Hurzeler, whose team host Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday evening, backed Netherlands international Verbruggen to swiftly set aside his error.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I won’t talk too much about this mistake because mistakes happen,” said the German head coach. “If the goalkeeper does a mistake then normally it’s a goal.

“But he’s a great lad, he showed some impressive performances for us. He is very stable, he will be stable in his mind and he will bounce back.”

Elsewhere, Plymouth pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks by knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Hardie scored the only goal of the 1-0 win from the penalty spot, while Tottenham’s disappointing week continued with a 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa.

Manchester City overcame a potential scare to beat Leyton Orient, while Newcastle left it late to defeat Birmingham in their tie.

Premier League teams Fulham, Bournemouth, Ipswich and Brighton all reached the fifth round along with EFL teams Burnley, Cardiff, Preston and Millwall.

The fourth round concludes on Tuesday night (February 11) as League One side Exeter City face high flying Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When in the FA Cup fifth round draw? The draw will take place tonight, Monday, February 10 at 7.10pm.

Where can I watch it? The draw for the FA Cup fifth round will be screened live during 'The One Show' on BBC 1 on Monday 10 February. at 7.10pm. Kelly Somers will present the draw, with former Arsenal players Theo Walcott and Alex Scott tasked with drawing the balls.

FA Cup fifth round draw ball numbers: 1. Manchester United 2. Millwall 3. Brighton & Hove Albion 4. Preston North End 5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest 6. Ipswich Town

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 8. Fulham 9. Newcastle United 10. Plymouth Argyle 11. Bournemouth 12. Aston Villa 13. Burnley 14. Manchester City 15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace 16. Cardiff City.