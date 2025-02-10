FA Cup fifth round draw in full – Brighton, Man United and Ipswich Town confirmed
The Seagulls advanced thanks to their impressive 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.
Brighton fell behind when goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen inexplicably spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.
Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level before a fine finish from Mitoma, who was subject of a failed bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the transfer window, settled the all Premier League tie with 57 minutes played.
Their reward for beating the Blues was another all-Premier League tie as they face a 700-mile round trip to face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who advanced to the fifth round thanks to their 3-2 victory at Birmingham City last weekend.
Elsewhere, Plymouth’s reward for beating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a fifth-round tie away to Manchester City.
The Pilgrims dumped the current Premier League leaders out of the competition with a 1-0 win on Sunday, and will now head to the Etihad Stadium for a last-16 tie on the first weekend of March.
Cup holders Manchester United will face Fulham after beating Leicester in controversial circumstances while there are also all-Premier League ties between Bournemouth and Wolves.
Fifth round draw in full: Preston v Burnley, Aston Villa v Cardiff, Doncaster or Crystal Palace v Millwall, Manchester United v Fulham, Newcastle v Brighton, Bournemouth v Wolves, Manchester City v Plymouth, Exeter or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich.
For your next Albion read: Fabian Hurzeler reveals why Kaoru Mitoma stayed at Brighton despite huge Al-Nassr bid