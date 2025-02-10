Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Chelsea

FA Cup draw fifth round details

Brighton and Hove Albion fans found out who they will face in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls advanced thanks to their impressive 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Brighton fell behind when goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen inexplicably spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.

Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level before a fine finish from Mitoma, who was subject of a failed bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the transfer window, settled the all Premier League tie with 57 minutes played.

Their reward for beating the Blues was another all-Premier League tie as they face a 700-mile round trip to face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, who advanced to the fifth round thanks to their 3-2 victory at Birmingham City last weekend.

Elsewhere, Plymouth’s reward for beating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a fifth-round tie away to Manchester City.

The Pilgrims dumped the current Premier League leaders out of the competition with a 1-0 win on Sunday, and will now head to the Etihad Stadium for a last-16 tie on the first weekend of March.

Cup holders Manchester United will face Fulham after beating Leicester in controversial circumstances while there are also all-Premier League ties between Bournemouth and Wolves.

Fifth round draw in full: Preston v Burnley, Aston Villa v Cardiff, Doncaster or Crystal Palace v Millwall, Manchester United v Fulham, Newcastle v Brighton, Bournemouth v Wolves, Manchester City v Plymouth, Exeter or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich.

