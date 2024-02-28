FA Cup quarter final draw: Fate becomes clearer for Brighton, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion were in the hat for the FA Cup quarter-final draw

Holders Manchester City will host Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Coventry, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will look to cause an upset when they travel to the winners of Wolves v Brighton, while Championship leaders Leicester will face either Chelsea or Leeds away.

Liverpool’s quest for more domestic silverware following Sunday’s Carabao Cup victory will continue if they secure a fifth-round victory over Southampton, with the winners of that meeting making the trip to either Nottingham Forest or Manchester United.