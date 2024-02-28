BREAKING

FA Cup quarter final draw: Fate becomes clearer for Brighton, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool

All the latest FA Cup news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the leagues
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Feb 2024, 19:50 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 19:50 GMT
Brighton and Hove Albion were in the hat for the FA Cup quarter-final drawBrighton and Hove Albion were in the hat for the FA Cup quarter-final draw
Holders Manchester City will host Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Coventry, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will look to cause an upset when they travel to the winners of Wolves v Brighton, while Championship leaders Leicester will face either Chelsea or Leeds away.

Liverpool’s quest for more domestic silverware following Sunday’s Carabao Cup victory will continue if they secure a fifth-round victory over Southampton, with the winners of that meeting making the trip to either Nottingham Forest or Manchester United.

Quarter-final ties will be played on the weekend of March 16.

