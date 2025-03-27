All you need to know about the FA Cup quarter-finals

Brighton return to action this Saturday as they welcome Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls will hope to advance in this all-Premier League encounter and reach the semi-finals, which will be held at Wembley Stadium.

Brighton progressed in the famous old cup competition thanks to wins against Norwich City, Chelsea and Newcastle, while Forest have beaten Luton Town, Exeter City (penalties) and Ipswich Town (penalties).

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium last September

The two teams have played each other twice in the Premier League this term, with a feisty 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium last September and last month Albion were thrashed 7-0 by Nuno Espírito Santo's team at the City Ground.

It was a painful defeat for Albion, but since that day Fabian Hurzeler's men have won six and drawn once in all competitions.

Albion's Head coach Fabian Hurzeler described that loss as a wake-up call and Brighton will be determined to exact some revenge this Saturday.

Forest have been one of the surprise packages in the Premier League this term and currently sit third in the table and well in the mix for Champions League football next term.

The Seagulls’ impressive recent run has also boosted their European hopes as Hurzeler's in-form team are seventh.

Hurzeler: ‘We can beat any opponent’

Hurzeler hopes the international break will disrupt momentum: “I always see advantages and disadvantages, and for me the most important as a coach is to make the best out of it.

“To make the best out of it means to use this time to analyse, to reflect, to plan the next weeks, to try to really figure out what do we need for the final third of the season.

"We keep believing that we can beat every opponent and also with a bit of enjoyment to go there and try to outwork and outrun the opponent.”

It promises to be a lively affair at the Amex Stadium… here's the details for Brighton's FA Cup clash.

Will Brighton vs Forest be on TV?

Yes. The FA Cup quarter-final showdown will be broadcast free to air Live on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

What time is kick-off?

The FA Cup quarter-final between Brighton and Nottingham Forest kicks-off at the Amex Stadium at 5.15pm on Saturday, March 29.

What other quarter-finals are on?

Saturday, March 29 (12.15pm): Fulham v Crystal Palace will broadcast live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Sunday 30 March: Preston North End v Aston Villa (1.30pm). Live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City (4.30pm). Live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

