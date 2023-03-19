Brighton and Hove Albion look set to advance to the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley.

Brighton and Hove Albion will be heading to Wembley for a FA Cup semi-final

The Seagulls welcomed League Two giant-killers Grimsby Town in the quarter-final at the Amex Stadium today. Brighton were ahead inside six minutes after Moises Caicedo fired a sharp low strike at Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe, who made the initial stop but fumbled the ball, allowing Deniz Undav to bury the rebound into the top left corner.

Brighton made it two after the restart when Alexis Mac Allister found Evan Ferguson inside the area. The 18-year-old, facing away from goal, brought down the ball with his left foot then neatly transferred it to his right before firing home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, Sheffield United advanced to the semi-finals thanks to 3-2 comeback win against Blackburn Rovers. Man City previously enjoyed a safe passage through as they walloped Championship outfit Burnley 6-0 on Friday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United and Fulham were the late kick-off on Sunday for their quarter-final draw at Old Trafford.

When is the draw?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup will be on Sunday 19 March. It will be screened live on the BBC after the completion of the Brighton and Grimsby match at the Amex Stadium.

The ball numbers for the draw are: 1 Manchester City, 2 Manchester United or Fulham, 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, 4 Sheffield United.