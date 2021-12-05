FA Cup third round draw: Ball number for Brighton and each club, how much prize money, when is the draw and how to watch?

The FA Cup third round draw will take place on Monday

Graham Potter's team are ninth in the Premier League following their 1-1 draw at Southampton and will hope to have a good run in this year's FA Cup.

When is the FA Cup third round draw?

The draw takes place before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

How to watch?

It will be screened during ITV's live coverage of the above tie or you can follow on FA Cup's social media channels

When is the third round played?

The third round will take place over the weekend of Friday 7 until Monday 10 January 2022,

Prize money?

Winning clubs pick up £82,000 from the competition prize fund.

Draw Numbers?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Colchester United or Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers or FC Halifax Town

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Salford City or Chesterfield

62. Rochdale or Plymouth Argyle

63. Ipswich Town or Barrow