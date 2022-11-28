Brighton and Hove Albion face the lengthy trip to Championship outfit Middlesbrough as the draw for the third round draw was made at Anfield earlier tonight.

Brighton and their Premier League rivals enter the FA Cup at the third round stage

It will Albion’s new head coach Roberto De Zerbi’s first taste of FA Cup action since replacing Graham Potter who moved to Chelsea last September.

Potter also received a tough draw as Manchester City and Chelsea will go head-to-head in the FA Cup third round after the draw threw up a series of intriguing ties.

Pep Guardiola’s men will host Potter’s Blues in one of a number of all-Premier League affairs which will also see Everton travel to Manchester United.

Liverpool will entertain Wolves and Brentford play West Ham, while leaders Arsenal were drawn away to League One Oxford.

National League Chesterfield were drawn at home to Championship West Brom, while counterparts Boreham Wood will face League One Accrington and Wrexham head for second-tier Coventry.

FA Cup third-round draw:

Preston v HuddersfieldMiddlesbrough v BrightonChesterfield v West BromManchester City v ChelseaCharlton or Stoke v WalsallBoreham Wood v AccringtonTottenham v PortsmouthDerby v BarnsleyCardiff v LeedsBrentford v West HamBournemouth v BurnleyCoventry v WrexhamNorwich v BlackburnAston Villa v StevenageLuton v WiganOxford v ArsenalFleetwood v QPRLiverpool v WolvesGrimsby v BurtonBlackpool v Nottingham ForestDagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v LeicesterForest Green v BirminghamBristol City v SwanseaHartlepool v StokeHull v FulhamCrystal Palace v SouthamptonMillwall v Sheffield UnitedShrewsbury v SunderlandSheffield Wednesday v NewcastleManchester United v EvertonReading v WatfordIpswich v Rotherham