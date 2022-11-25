It will be Albion's new head coach Roberto De Zerbi's first taste of the FA Cup having joined Brighton last September to replace previous boss Graham Potter, who moved to Chelsea.
The second round kicks off this weekend with non-league, League Two and League One clubs all vying for a place in the third, with some club dreaming of a money spinning draw against one the giants from the Premier League.
When is the third round draw?
Most Popular
The third round draw will be held on Monday and will be broadcast live on BBC2 at 7pm from Anfield
When are the third round matches played?
The third matches are due to start the weekend of January 7, 2023. Brighton's FA Cup clash will be sandwiched between their Premier League clashes at Everton (Jan 3) and Liverpool (Jan 14).
Third round ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham or Farnborough
47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra
51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch
52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons
53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United
54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town
55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United or Exeter City
60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town
61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall or Carlisle United
64. Newport County or Derby County