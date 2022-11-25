Brighton and Hove Albion will be keeping a close eye on the FA Cup draw this Monday as they and their Premier League rivals enter the competition.

It will be Albion's new head coach Roberto De Zerbi's first taste of the FA Cup having joined Brighton last September to replace previous boss Graham Potter, who moved to Chelsea.

The second round kicks off this weekend with non-league, League Two and League One clubs all vying for a place in the third, with some club dreaming of a money spinning draw against one the giants from the Premier League.

When is the third round draw?

Premier League clubs enter the FA Cup at the third round stage

The third round draw will be held on Monday and will be broadcast live on BBC2 at 7pm from Anfield

When are the third round matches played?

The third matches are due to start the weekend of January 7, 2023. Brighton's FA Cup clash will be sandwiched between their Premier League clashes at Everton (Jan 3) and Liverpool (Jan 14).

Third round ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Cambridge United or Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham or Farnborough

47. Accrington Stanley or Barnet

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley or Crewe Alexandra

51. Forest Green Rovers or Alvechurch

52. Portsmouth or Milton Keynes Dons

53. Shrewsbury Town or Peterborough United

54. Hartlepool United or Harrogate Town

55. King’s Lynn Town or Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United or Exeter City

60. Sheffield Wednesday or Mansfield Town

61. AFC Wimbledon or Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall or Carlisle United