FA issue clear verdict on Kyle Walker after heated Arsenal row ahead of Brighton

The FA have reviewed the clash involving Kyle Walker following Manchester City’s Premier League loss to Arsenal

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker was involved in a heated exchange following their 1-0 loss at Arsenal yesterday.

Walker, 33, was furious as he left the pitch and had to be ushered down the tunnel after a clash with his former Man City set-piece coach Nicolas Jover, who has since moved to Arsenal with Mikel Arteta.

Man City are next due in action against Brighton after the international break and there were concerns that Walker could face some form of punishment following the flare-up at the Emirates Stadium.

Kyle Walker of Manchester City in action against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday

It was reported that the FA reviewed the incident but decided it did not warrant further action and the England ace is clear to face Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 21.

“FA not taking any action re the post-match incident involving Kyle Walker at the Emirates Stadium yesterday,” posted BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone.

City could have been charged with failing to control their players but the FA have decided against that. “I know what happened, but I won’t say anything,” was all City boss Pep Guardiola would say on the matter when questioned.

Arsenal return to action at Chelsea after the international break, while wounded City look to get their title defence back on track at home to sixth placed Albion.

Guardiola’s men have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, including back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since December 2018.