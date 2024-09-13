All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

The Seagulls, who welcome Ipswich Town to the Amex Stadium this Saturday, have enjoyed a fine start to the season with wins over Everton and Manchester United as well as a point at Arsenal during the month.

Hurzeler, 31, becomes the youngest ever winner of the award and it’s the first time an Albion boss has won the prize since Chris Hughton in February 2018. “I think it's always nice to win a trophy and it confirms your work,” said the German. “It's not only my work though – it's the work from the whole club, it's the work from my staff members, the work from my players.

“In the end all who are working in the club and our togetherness that has won this trophy. I'm really happy and now it's about winning the next trophy.”

Also nominated for the prize were Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Of his flying start to Premier League life, Hurzeler added: “So for me, it was time to reflect and to reanalyse the first weeks. I think it's very important to reflect yourself, to reflect what was going good so far, what we can improve. That was the first thing that I did.

"The second thing is also to plan the next phase, the next week, because now we have a lot of games in the next period of time. We have a lot of home games and therefore we want to use the chance. For me it was more a time for reflection and for the planning. I also had like one or two minutes for myself!”