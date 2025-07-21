Brighton’s Ireland international striker will kick-start his career in Serie A next season

Fabian Hurzeler says Evan Ferguson can still be a success at Brighton as he prepares to seal his loan move to Roma.

Ferguson, 20, will hope to kick-start his career in Serie A after struggling for form and fitness last term.

The deal is said to be a season loan with an option buy of around £37m.

However, Albion boss Hurzeler has not ruled out the prospect of Ferguson returning to Brighton after a stint in the Italian capital.

"For us it is always important the individual players have an environment where they can develop," Hurzeler said speaking the Argus.

"We decided the loan was the best option. He is still a player of us, he still brings us quality with him, he is a target player and I am sure when he gets more game time he will one day be back and be an important player for us."

Why Evan Ferguson struggled at Brighton

Ferguson started last season slowly as an ankle injury took longer than expected to heal. Hurzeler also had the luxury of choosing from Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and the new record £40m signing from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter. Ferguson scored just once last term for Brighton as he made just two starts from his 13 top flight appearances.

The decision was made to join West Ham for the second half of the campaign but by then Graham Potter's Hammers were in free fall and Ferguson struggled. He made just one start from eight outings the loan did little to boost confidence.

The move to Serie A could be the perfect chance for Ferguson to play regularly and hopefully fulfil his potential. Aged just 20, he still has plenty of time to improve.

Whether he plays for Brighton again is uncertain but he has been warmly welcomed by Roma fans this season could well be a defining one for his career.