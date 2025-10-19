Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez sustained an injury against Newcastle United | Getty

Brighton sustained another injury as they battled to a 2-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday.

A goal in each half from veteran striker Danny Welbeck cancelled out a sublime effort from Newcastle’s £69m striker Nick Woltemade.

But a first half injury to midfielder Diego Gomez took some shine off a win that lifted Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton to ninth in the table, just three points behind fourth placed Bournemouth.

The Paraguay midfielder was a doubt before the Newcastle match with a thigh injury he picked up while on international duty. The 22-year passed a late fitness test but he was forced off on 35 minutes and replaced by Maxim De Cuyper as he suffered a hip injury.

Hurzeler said afterwards it was a separate injury to the one he suffered while on international duty with Paraguay.

“I don't think it's the same,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World after the post match press conference. “I think it's a hit on his hip.

“I can't give any more information, but we have to wait for the scan.”

Gomez joins a growing injury list at Brighton

Prior to the match, Hurzeler was critical of “some national teams” as he complained that his players did not come back in the same shape as they left. Gomez’s injury was especially frustrating as it occurred during a friendly fixture.

Gomez joins an injury list that includes Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Joel Veltman (calf), Brajan Gruda (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle). Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) remain the long term absentees.

Hurzeler hopes to have Gruda back next week for the trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford, while Mitoma is also said to be close.

“Mitoma still has to recover from his hit,” Hurzeler added after the Newcastle match. “So we try to bring him back as quick as possible. He was close but we have to be patient with him, so let's see how the next days are going.”