Fabian Hurzeler confirms yet another injury blow for Brighton ahead of Bournemouth

All the latest team news for Brighton as they welcome Bournemouth to the Amex Stadium

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will be without two key players for their Premier League fixture against Champions League chasing Bournemouth.

Defenders Joel Veltman and Lewis Dunk will definitely miss the south coast clash, while experienced striker Danny Welbeck is a major doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veltman, 33, missed the 4-0 win at Southampton and his injury – to the foot and ankle bone – will likely see him miss this Sunday’s FA Cup trip to Newcastle as well.

Brighton Head Coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Bournemouth

Welbeck, 34, was also a notable absentee from the squad at St Mary’s after he sustained an injury during training last week.

"I'm still concerned about Joel and concerned about Danny and therefore we have to wait how the training will go today and then we can make a decision, but these two are still doubtful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler added: “Doubtful means I don't know how the training will go today, so we have to wait the training session today and then we can decide what we will do.

"But in the end we have an important match again on Sunday (Newcastle), so we won't take any risk and that's what we're looking at today.”

Skipper Lewis Dunk remains sidelined with a rib injury picked up in the first half of the FA Cup fourth round win against Chelsea earlier this month. “No, there's no chance,” said Hurzeler on whether Dunk will be available to face the Cherries.

Adam Webster has performed well in Dunk’s absence and has already built up a good understanding with fellow centre back Jan Paul van Hecke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's not easy in the Premier League defensively to do. Adam, my number one, is a player who has this attitude, no matter how many circumstances, bad experiences he had, he always continued this season, no matter how many setbacks he had, by injuries.

“I think especially in the last games they find each other. They are good leaders, they are talkers, they are the voice on the pitch, so it's very helpful for us, so hopefully they can continue this relationship.”

Pervis Estupinan will however be an option as the Ecuadorian made his return in the second half at Southampton having missed the last four matches with a muscular issue.

It will likely see Tariq Lamptey return to his more favoured right full back slot, with Jack Hinshelwood – who played right back and scored at Southampton – potentially back in midfield, in place of Yasin Ayari, alongside Carlos Baleba

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joao Pedro is expected to lead the line in attack once more, if the match arrives too soon for Welbeck.

For you next Albion read: £16m Brighton ace has a new manager to impress as ex-Man United and Arsenal man takes charge