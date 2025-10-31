Fabian Hurzeler drops Danny Welbeck and Georginio hint ahead of Leeds United

Danny Welbeck and Georginio will likely be the attacking partnership for Brighton against Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United at the Amex Stadium – Saturday, 3pm

Danny Welbeck has Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler’s backing when it comes to an England recall.

The 34-year-old’s last international cap came in 2018 when he was at Arsenal but he has been linked with a return after scoring five goals in the Seagulls’ last four Premier League games.

And Hurzeler believes the former Manchester United forward is deserving of a place in Thomas Tuchel’s next England squad.

“I asked the question to the squad if they think Danny Welbeck can play for England and they all agreed,” Hurzeler said. “That was the only time we’ve mentioned it. Let’s see what happens.

“I have a big belief that Danny Welbeck is able to play for England but I always try to emphasise that England has a great coach and he will make the right decisions.”

The Seagulls go into Saturday’s clash with Leeds on the back of a league defeat to Manchester United and a Carabao Cup loss against Arsenal, but Hurzeler believes the togetherness in his team will help get results.

“Every game is important. If you start now not focusing on the results you lose the progress,” he said.

“If you focus on things you can control, the results will come. I’m 100 per cent convinced that we have the right characters, the right personalities, the right quality and good togetherness in our group that we are able to get the results long-term.”

Georginio has improved at Brighton

Welbeck will likely be used in partnership with former Leeds United striker Georginio against Daniel Farke’s visitors tomorrow. Georginio is yet to score for the Seagulls this term.

"I saw or see a significant improvement,” said Hurzeler. “But I still see more potential in him. I still see that he's capable of doing more decision-making actions on the pitch.

"It's more like being more present, staying alive all the time, being a good hard worker against the ball. So there's still a lot of potential

"He's made really good development so far. I just can agree that he's a game-changer, not only on the pitch but also beside the pitch, by his behaviour, by his attitude, by his positivity.

"So he's a big for us and hopefully he stays with us for a long time.”