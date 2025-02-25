Diego Gomez will make his first Brighton and Hove Albion start, as Bournemouth visit the Amex in the Premier League this evening (Tuesday, February 25).

The Paraguay international – a £12m January arrival from MLS club Inter Miami – is one of two changes from the team which thrashed Southampton 4-0 at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Pervis Estupinan makes his first start since recovering from a muscle injury – with Jack Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari dropping to the bench.

Danny Welbeck is on the bench after missing the Southampton trip with a minor injury.

Diego Gomez (left) will make his first Brighton and Hove Albion start as Bournemouth visit the Amex in the Premier League. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tariq Lamptey has switched to right back in place of the injured Joel Veltman.

Veltman missed the win at Southampton and his injury – to the foot and ankle bone – will likely see him miss this Sunday’s FA Cup trip to Newcastle as well.

Speaking pre-match, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "I'm still concerned about Joel and concerned about Danny and therefore we have to wait how the training will go today and then we can make a decision, but these two are still doubtful.

“Doubtful means I don't know how the training will go today, so we have to wait the training session today and then we can decide what we will do.”

Albion also remain without captain Lewis Dunk due to a rib injury sustained during the first half of Albion’s 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round win against Chelsea on February 8.

The issue appears to be taking longer than expected to heal and Dunk will miss the clash with sixth-placed Bournemouth and will also be doubtful for this Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Newcastle United.

"There’s no chance,” was Hurzeler’s brief response when asked if Dunk could return to face the Cherries.

The Albion captain missed four top-flight matches earlier this season with calf issues and then a separate calf injury ruled him out of the 1-1 home draw against Arsenal last month and the 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Norwich City. Tomorrow night’s fixture will be the ninth match Dunk has missed this season.

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League and victory against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth – who are just three points above Brighton – would be a huge boost for Albion’s European chances.

I never look that much at the table because, in the end, we can only influence our games,” said Hurzeler. “We can only influence how we play and at the end of the season, we can look at the table.

"But at the moment it’s game by game, trying to get the best performance out of the guys, trying to improve our development individually and as a group. That's what we are looking at the moment.”

Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Baleba, Diego Gomez, Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, Joao Pedro

Substitutes: Yasin Ayari, Simon Adingra, Brajan Gruda, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, Matt O'Riley, Carl Rushworth, Danny Welbeck, Mats Wieffer