Chelsea 1-3 Brighton: Reaction from Albion’s win at Stamford Bridge

I wonder what Todd Boehly is thinking right now? The American has sent almost £300m to Brighton in recent transfer windows but today, Chelsea suffered their third consecutive loss to the Seagulls.

Not a great return on his investment.

Two late goals from substitute Danny Welbeck helped Brighton to their latest win, a 3-1 triumph at Stamford Bridge and one that moved them level on points with eighth place Chelsea.

The Blues had taken a first half lead thanks to Enzo Fernández opener but a 53rd minute red card for Trevoh Chalobah swung the game in Brighton's favour.

Welbeck's late double came either side of Maxim De Cuyper's header.

The Seagulls have often been called Chelsea's “feeder club” as a number of their star players - and manager Graham Potter - have swapped the Amex Stadium for Stamford Bridge in recent transfer windows.

The likes of Rob Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro were all in action for Chelsea today but they could little to prevent a second loss of the season.

Previous Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi previously said that they can “buy our players but not our spirit.”

That spirt was still shining brightly on the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

Every game is tough against Chelsea

Hurzeler was understandably delighted with his side's display as they moved up to 10th in the Premier League with eight points from their first five matches.

"It is [great to get three wins against Chelsea]” said Hurzeler. “But every game is very tough against them.

“They are a great football team and great individual players. Always an opportunity to prove who we are and a big challenge for us."

The German head coach added: “In the first minutes we suffered then we conceded the goal and started playing football.

“We created chances, we were better out of possession. After we conceded the goal we played okay.

“Sometimes when you are one man up it gets more and more difficult because the other team only tries to defend.

“We stayed patient, we stayed calm, we played from left to right, we opened the gaps and we had some good moments.

“When you only look at the results maybe you can say yes but if you look regarding the performance maybe you can say no.

“The games are very tight, they are always small margins made the difference. Today the small margins were on our side.

“I'm sure that we can get into a good run and get into a flow. First of all it's hard work and staying together.”

Hurzeler also praised veteran striker Welbeck, who netted his first goals of the season. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man had been struggling this season to find his sharpest form.

"I'm very happy for him because he's always there, he's a great leader and today he gets the reward for everything he's doing for us and himself."

