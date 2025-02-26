Fabian Hurzeler gives verdict on January transfer as Brighton unleash 'special' talent ahead of Newcastle

Brighton have found a new midfield gem

Diego Gomez impressed on his first Premier League start as the Seagulls enjoyed a 2-1 victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Gomez, 21, arrived from Inter Miami last month for around £12m and started against the Cherries alongside Carlos Baleba. The Paraguay international was heavily involved throughout and it was his inch-perfect pass that created Albion’s opener.

Gomez will now hope to play a key role this Sunday as Brighton travel to Newcastle for an FA Cup fifth-round clash.

Diego Gomez of Brighton and Hove Albion fouls Bournemouth's David Brooks during the Premier League match

"Yeah, I think I knew what would come because I see him in training every day,” said head coach Fabian Hurzeler to Sussex World after the win against Bournemouth. “And I think every time he went on the pitch as a sub he always had an impact.

"He has a special profile, he's very helpful for our team, he has this passion inside of him, he has this intensity inside of him. He thinks always vertically, he defends forward, he plays forward, that's something special.”

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro won and converted an early penalty to put the Seagulls in front at the Amex Stadium before Justin Kluivert rifled home a thunderous, second-half leveller for the Cherries.

But substitute Danny Welbeck, who missed the weekend's win at Southampton through injury, netted Brighton’s winner as the former England forward was slipped in by Georginio Rutter and took a touch before coolly finishing via the right post.

Brighton’s victory, which followed emphatic successes against Chelsea and rock-bottom Southampton, lifts to them eighth place on 43 points in the race for Europe.

Hurzeler was delighted with the result but admits there is room for improvement and described it as a lucky win.

"I think that we do the basic things right, that we understand to win a Premier League game is so tough,” added the German who celebrates his 32nd Birthday today.

"You really have to do the things you can influence on the pitch on the highest level and therefore we pushed our limits today.

"We pushed the standards and it was, like I said, not the most beautiful game from us but I think very effective in a very hard fight.”

Hurzeler made the call to introduce Welbeck into the action at 73 minutes and two minutes later the former Manchester United had netted the winner.

"No [credit for me],” Hurzeler insisted. “Credit to the player because in the end, I didn't score. If you have Danny Welbeck, you think almost every second when to bring him on, so I think it's not the credit to me.

"For sure we must have strikers who can score but we know the quality from Danny Welbeck, we know the quality from Georginio and Joao Pedro.

"They can score out of nowhere and that's their quality but for me, it's more important that they know what to do against the ball, that they support their teammates, that they understand that I am the first defender and I have to work hard to help my defenders.”

