Fabian Hurzeler has already addressed the age gap issue with six Brighton players his senior
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton owner Tony Bloom said 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler was always a standout candidate after making him the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent head coach.
Albion announced on Saturday that the Texas-born coach will swap St Pauli for Brighton this summer and replace Roberto De Zerbi, who left at the end of last season.
Hurzeler has agreed a deal through to 2027 and will start once a work permit has been granted. The German, who took his first coaching role in 2016, guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last season and his arrival sees Albion continue their trend of progressive appointments.
Hurzeler, born 26 February 1993, is younger than Brighton players James Milner, 38, Danny Welbeck, 33, Jason Steele, 33, Lewis Dunk, 32, Pascal Gross, 32, and Joel Veltman, 32.
It’s not a new experience however and Hurzeler, speaking previously to The Athletic when he was in charge at St Pauli, said: “I’m young and some players may be older than me, so I’m not going to be someone who shouts at them and treats them like children. I’m on their level and I want to convince them through ideas, through my hard work.”
Albion chairman Bloom is never shy to make bold decisions based on his data. Bloom added: “From the start, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past 18 months.
“Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.