Fabian Hurzeler has already addressed the age gap issue with six Brighton players his senior

New Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler will the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager

Brighton owner Tony Bloom said 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler was always a standout candidate after making him the Premier League’s youngest-ever permanent head coach.

Albion announced on Saturday that the Texas-born coach will swap St Pauli for Brighton this summer and replace Roberto De Zerbi, who left at the end of last season.

Hurzeler has agreed a deal through to 2027 and will start once a work permit has been granted. The German, who took his first coaching role in 2016, guided St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga last season and his arrival sees Albion continue their trend of progressive appointments.

New Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is younger than seven of his senior players

Hurzeler, born 26 February 1993, is younger than Brighton players James Milner, 38, Danny Welbeck, 33, Jason Steele, 33, Lewis Dunk, 32, Pascal Gross, 32, and Joel Veltman, 32.

It’s not a new experience however and Hurzeler, speaking previously to The Athletic when he was in charge at St Pauli, said: “I’m young and some players may be older than me, so I’m not going to be someone who shouts at them and treats them like children. I’m on their level and I want to convince them through ideas, through my hard work.”

Albion chairman Bloom is never shy to make bold decisions based on his data. Bloom added: “From the start, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past 18 months.

