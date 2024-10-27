Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evan Ferguson was back in the goals for Brighton in one huge positive from what ended up being a disappointing afternoon.

The striker, who turned 20 last week, doubled Albion’s lead brilliantly against Wolves after he was teed up by fellow sub Tariq Lamptey on the 85th minute.

Things quickly went wrong – with the visitors salvaging a 2-2 draw against the odds after the Seagulls failed to see out their comfortable lead.

But when the dust settles, there are positives to take.

Ferguson missed four months of football due to an ankle injury which cut his 2023/24 season short. Before that, he was playing through pain barrier and was struggling for goals after an injury-hit campaign.

The Republic of Ireland striker had started last season on fire, scoring on the opening day against Luton and netted his first career hat-trick against Newcastle three matches later.

After finally grabbing another Premier League goal, Fabian Hurzeler said: “Of course, it's always helpful for the players when they score.

"It gets their self confidence back. I'm happy for him. For me it's very important how the offensive players work against the ball. We try to give him the environment where he can develop and hopefully he will use it.”

Asked if he could take positives from the performance itself, the German added: “A lot of positive things.

"First half, we played a very good game and created good chances. Second half, Wolverhampton tried a lot but we defended quite good.

"There was no big chances for them. In the end, you win games like this. In an ugly way. Until the second goal, we did exactly what we expected. Then afterwards, we know [what happened].”