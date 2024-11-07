Fabian Hurzeler issues injury update on Carlos Baleba ahead of Manchester City

Brighton and Hove Albion team news ahead of Manchester City

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler expects midfielder Carlos Baleba to be fit in time to face Manchester City at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Baleba missed last weekend’s narrow 2-1 loss at Liverpool with a knee issue but is recovering well this week and should be in the matchday squad.

The Cameroon international has made eight appearances in the Premier League this term with one goal and one assist to his name. Baleba, who joined Brighton from Lille for £20m in 2023, struggled to establish himself last term under previous boss Roberto De Zerbi but has thrived this season with Hurzeler.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion should be fit to face Manchester City

The German head coach told Sussex World his key man is ready to go. “I think so, yes,” said Hurzeler. But when asked later if he could start, Hurzeler remained tight lipped.

Elsewhere, skipper Lewis Dunk continues to be assessed due to his calf injury and a late call will be made on the 32-year-old. James Milner (hamstring), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (thigh) remain side-lined but Joao Pedro could return after a six-match absence with a ankle injury.

Flying winger Yankuba Minteh should also be fit after a muscular injury and Yasin Ayari has recovered from ankle injury picked-up at Liverpool last week.