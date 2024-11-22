Fabian Hurzeler issues Jack Hinshelwood and Yankuba Minteh injury update ahead of Bournemouth
Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is a major doubt for Brighton ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Bournemouth.
Hinshelwood, 19, injured his right knee during the 2-1 victory against champions Manchester City just prior to the international break. The academy graduate hobbled off in the 57th minute against City and this Saturday’s trip to the Vitality Stadium could arrive just too soon.
Hinshelwood has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s sixth placed team, with 10 starts from his 10 appearances in the Premier League so far.
"We have to see how it's going over the next two days,” said Hurzeler. “He has a small issue with his knee. It’s nothing serious, but there we have to see and wait over the next two days.”
The Seagulls will however hope to have midfielders Matt O’Riley and Carlos Baleba available from the start. Both came off the bench in the second half against City and made a telling impact, with O’Riley, who had missed the start of the season with ankle injury, netting the winner on his Premier League debut.
"He [O’Riley] is a very important player for us,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “He had a great comeback last game against City.
"We did not buy him for the bench, we brought him to help us on the pitch. Not only for his cleverness and understanding of the game but for his ability to score and to defend his own box.”
Lewis Dunk (calf) will be assessed but Yankuba Minteh (muscular) has now recovered and should be an option for Brighton.
