Fabian Hurzeler issues Yankuba Minteh update ahead of Man United after furious Everton reaction

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said the health of players is his top priority after substituting Yankuba Minteh during the 3-0 victory at Everton last Saturday.

Minteh, 20, had an excellent first half against the Toffees and it was his run and cross that set-up Kaoru Mitoma for Albion’s first goal.

But just before halftime the £30m summer signing from Newcastle clashed with Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and was swiftly replaced by Simon Adingra due to concussion protocols.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion reacts after being removed due to concussion protocol during the Premier League match at Everton

Minteh was fuming as he left the pitch and the Gambian continued his protestations as he made his way to the away bench. The Seagulls went on to win the match thanks to further goals from Danny Welbeck and Adingra but Hurzeler expects Minteh to be fit to face Manchester United at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

"It was disappointing but in the end we are responsible for the player and that is why we made this decision,” said the German, who aged 31, became the youngest ever permanent manager in the Premier League.

"The health of the player is always more important than any game and any win. We are responsible for that and that is why we have to keep looking at him and see how he reacts now. But I am quite confident that he will be back next week. He made a great impact but I judge my offensive players on how they work against the ball. They did it quite good today. They all have the quality to score and Minteh is very dangerous in transition.

“You saw already in pre-season, you see it every day in training. If you work hard, if you try to improve every, you try to win the day and be the best you can every day, then it will pay off.

“It’s not like I was surprised he had this performance because I saw it in pre-season and that is just the confirmation.”