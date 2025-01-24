Fabian Hurzeler makes Lewis Dunk admission and drops strong transfer hint ahead of Everton

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:12 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 17:15 GMT
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admits he may need to dip into the transfer market to bolster his defence.

Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk has been carrying an injury and fellow defender Igor Julio will miss the rest of the season, leaving Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke as Hurzeler’s only fit centre-half.

“We have a lot of offensive players but, especially in our defensive line, we are suffering a little bit,” said Hurzeler at a press conference.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton and Hove Albion is struggling with a muscular injuryLewis Dunk of Brighton and Hove Albion is struggling with a muscular injury
“But we always managed to find solutions so far. That’s also our job and I’m sure no matter who will play at the weekend that we have a strong team on the pitch.

“Defensively we have to see if it makes sense but in general I am happy with the squad.”

Hurzeler, the Premier League’s youngest manager at 31, comes up against the oldest, 61-year-old David Moyes, when Brighton host Everton on Saturday.

“For sure I have a lot of respect for him, especially because now I have been managing a Premier League club for seven months and it’s so intense,” added the German.

“It’s like every day you have to try to improve, every day you have to adapt and it’s really challenging.

“Therefore all the coaches who have worked for such a long time in the Premier League and who are able to work for different clubs I have huge respect for.

“What he is doing in his career is impressive and he’s also a role model.

“When he was coach at West Ham I watched some games. Very compact team, very difficult to play against and they always know how to win Premier League games.”

Asked if he will still be a manager in 30 years, Hurzeler smiled: “Let’s see what happens.

“But I can say I really enjoy being a coach, it’s my passion, I’m obsessed with being a coach and trying to improve the players.

“I really enjoy it, so let’s see what happens.”

