Brighton midfielder Mats Wieffer is one of eight players likely to miss Staurday’s Premier League clash against Everton at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Wieffer, who joined Brighton for £25m from Feyenoord last summer, is currently struggling with a thigh injury sustained during the 1-1 draw at West Ham on December 21.

The Dutch international has missed the last five matches, he’s missed eight in total this term and made just four Premier League starts so far.

Mats Wieffer of Brighton & Hove Albion has had injury issues this season

Wieffer started in the 3-0 win against Everton on the opening day of the season but Hurzeler revealed this Saturday’s clash against the Toffees will arrive to soon.

"Quite well,” said the German head coach to Sussex World, when asked how his midfielder was progressing. “So hopefully he will be back in one to two weeks, without making too much pressure on my medical department.”

Wieffer’s absence is a blow to Hurzeler as the 24-year-old is also able to play at centre back, an area where Brighton are short due to injuries to Lewis Dunk (muscular) and Igor Julio (hamstring).

Adam Webster, who has had numerous injury problems in the past two seasons, and Jan Paul van Hecke are the only available senior centre backs to face Everton.

Brighton have been linked with a £12m move for Derby County defender Eiran Cashin and the Seagulls also missed on Brazilian centre Vitor Ries, who moved to Manchester City from Palmeiras for £30m earlier this week.

“There are no priorities for me,” Hurzeler told Sussex World when asked if they are actively seeking to sign a defender in the remaining days of the transfer window.

“For me, the most important thing is that the work I can influence, and the work I can influence the players I have available, and try to improve them the best way we can.

"Try to prepare them for the following match, that's my job. That's my priority, and the other things we are discussing internally, we always try and that's the most important thing to do the best thing. “What helps the club to be more successful and if it's more successful to bring a new player in then we might do it.

"If not then we don't do it, but I'm a coach and honestly I really can only influence the things on the pitch and beside the pitch, with the players who are there, and that's my job where I try to focus on.”