Fabian Hurzeler picks Georginio Rutter and Adam Webster replacements and makes surprise midfield omission as Brighton face Aston Villa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are five changes to the Brighton team for the visit of Aston Villa this evening (Wednesday, April 2).

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In defence, Lewis Dunk makes his first start since his return from injury, replacing Adam Webster – who may not play again this season after being forced off with a hamstring problem against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Georginio Rutter also suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury in the FA Cup quarter final. The Frenchman is replaced by German 20-year-old Brajan Gruda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwile, Joao Pedro comes in for Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra takes the place of Yankuba Minteh.

Brajan Gruda, 20, has had to be patient since joining Brighton from Mainz. The German under-21 is still adapting to the demands of the Premier League but made a good impression as substitute against against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Perhaps most surprisingly, star midfielder Carlos Baleba has been rested – with Diego Gomez starting in midfield.

Villa, who are also vying for European football next season, are bidding for a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Brighton, who drew 2-2 at Villa Park in the reverse fixture in December, sit seventh in the table, two points and two places above Villa with nine games to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler’s side went into Sunday’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest unbeaten in their previous six matches in all competitions.

Dunk was the obvious choice to replace Webster – but Hurzeler had a few options to choose from in Rutter’s position.

He has opted to give a sixth Premier League start of the season for Gruda in the No 10 role.

"I'm happy that Brajan Gruda’s there and I'm sure that they will be good replacements for Georgi,” Hurzeler said, in his pre-match press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see more an opportunity and a chance because we always were able to replace the players who were injured. It's another chance for, for Brajan Gruda, another chance for Matt O’Riley.”

Gruda has had to be patient since joining from Mainz. The German under-21 is still adapting to the demands of the Premier League but made a good impression as substitute against against Forest.

“He had a big impact on our game,” Hurzeler added. “He was very influential, he defended quite good, he was very active. He created chances for us so. I'm happy with his development so far and like I said, now it's a chance for him. It's a chance to step into the spotlight and I'm sure he is really looking forward to it.

“All the new players we have this season, have to adapt with this intensity. It’s the same procedures for Brajan. He's adapting, he's training hard. He's trying to keep improving every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometime players are ready a little bit early, some players a little bit later. But I'm sure that he has a potential to help us and hopefully we see it for the rest of the season.”

Brighton: Verbruggen, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Ayari, Gomez, Adingra, Gruda, Mitoma, Joao Pedro

Subs: Rushworth, March, Cashin, Minteh, Welbeck, Baleba, Wieffer, O'Riley, Tasker.