Fabian Hurzeler reacts to biggest injury blow to date as selection process revealed ahead of Wolves

Brighton welcome Wolves to the Amex Stadium tonight for the third round of the Carabao Cup

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists the nasty injury to Matt O’Riley will not play on his mind ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Wolves.

O’Riley was clattered by Crawley Town captain Jay Williams just six minutes into his Brighton debut during the 4-0 win in the second round of the competition last month. The midfielder was helped off the pitch and later required ankle surgery, which will likely keep him out until the new year at least. It was a devastating blow for Brighton and O’Riley, who had just joined the Seagulls from Celtic following his £25m summer move. It’s the most serious injury blow Hurzeler has had to contend with since joining Brighton.

The German boss is likely to make numerous changes for tonight’s tie against Wolves at the Amex Stadium but the former St Pauli manager said O’Riley’s injury will not impact his decision making process for this or future Carabao Cup games.

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion (L) reacts after being substituted due to injury during the Carabao Cup Second Round match against Crawley Town

“I don't think about it like this,” Hurzeler said. “Injuries in football, they can happen. Injuries like this should not happen but it is part of the game. Some injuries you can avoid, by regulating the players and trying to prepare them well for the games and by looking at their statistics but some injuries you can't avoid.

"This one to Matt was one that you can't avoid, it was a bad moment and a bad tackle. But I cannot think about this for my starting XI.”

Midfielder James Milner remains unavailable due to hamstring issue sustained in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal, while £25m summer signing Brajan Gruda is sidelined with an unspecified injury. On the plus side, striker Evan Ferguson is set to make his first start of the season having fully recovered from a lengthy foot injury. The Ireland international featured as a late substitute during last Saturday’s Premier League 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town.

Dutch midfielder Mats Wieffer could also return from his injury picked up on the opening day of the season at Everton and full back Tariq Lamptey is also in contention for a rare start.