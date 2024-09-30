Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Liverpool double header as Carabao Cup date confirmed
Brighton’s Carabao Cup fourth round date with Liverpool has been confirmed and will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The Seagulls secured their spot in the last 16 thanks to their third round 3-2 home win against Wolves earlier this month. Liverpool progressed courtesy of their 5-1 win over West Ham last week.
Albion will now face Arne Slot’s team twice in four days as they welcome Liverpool to the Amex Stadium for the league cup tie on Wednesday, October 30 (7.30pm) and then travel to Anfield on Saturday, November 2 (3pm) for a Premier League clash – which sees a 65-hour turnaround between the end of one game and the start of the next.
Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: "I had a similar situation last season with my former club, where we played the cup game against Dusseldorf three days after a league game. It's always interesting how you prepare the first match, then how it went in the first match.
“If you do some changes, if not, if you change a player, if you change a tactic, it's a little bit like a tactical thing, but also how fit are the players in these cases. It will be very interesting to play two games in a row against Liverpool.
“They had a great start to the season they have a great new coach.”
