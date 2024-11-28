Fabian Hurzeler reveals details of Evan Ferguson conversation as January loan talk increases

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Fabian Hurzeler insists he wants Evan Ferguson to stay and fight for his place in the Brighton team this season.

Ferguson, 20, has struggled for game time at Brighton this term and has just one Premier League start and one goal to his name so far.

It’s been widely reported this week that the Ireland international wants a loan move this January with West Ham, Burnley, Leicester and Juventus all said to be keen.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion has been linked with a January loan

Hurzeler though is baffled by the speculation and points to Brazilian defender Igor Julio of an example of taking your chance when you get the opportunity.

“I don't know where this information has come from,” said the Albion head coach in his press conference prior to the Friday night Southampton clash. “Because I said to Evan that I'm happy that he's here in the team, that I'm happy with how how he's training, in the shape he is physically and mentally.

“He's a young player and he needs game time. But the best example is Igor. Nobody expected Igor to play this many games in this phase of the game. Igor always made himself sure that he's ready for the games. That when he gets the chance, that he uses it.

“He was always there in training. He always trained hard and he never complained. He accepted his role. And then when he got the chance, he was there. And that's the same thing what I demand from the other players. So, accept your role, don't complain, you can be disappointed if you're not playing. I always was disappointed when I didn't play as a player.

“It's normal, it should be like this. But accept your role and make sure that you bring yourself in a mood and in the shape that when you get the chance that you're ready. That’s exactly what I demand from Evan and that's also what I said to him and I never said anything about a loan or something like this.

“We are happy that Evan is here and I'm sure he can help us in the next week.”

Hurzeler has so far selected the likes of Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter ahead of Ferguson. Welbeck is playing some of the best football of his career and has six goals so far this term from 12 starts. Pedro has had injury issues but has four goals from four starts and Rutter has also impressed following his £40m summer arrival from Leeds United.

Ferguson has 17 goals and five assists in 74 appearances for Brighton and the former Bohemian man has previously been linked with big money moves to Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea. He is contracted with Albion until June 2029.