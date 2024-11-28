All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Southampton

Brighton’s flying winger Yankuba Minteh finally looks ready to return following his six-match absence.

Minteh, who joined last summer from Newcastle for £30m, started the season well but sustained a muscular injury while on international duty with Gambia last October.

The 20-year-old was expected to return last week at Bournemouth but Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler revealed he missed the victory at the Vitality Stadium due to illness.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion should be available to face Southampton this Friday

Hurzeler then confirmed that Minteh is now fully fit and firing and ready to return to face Southampton at Amex Stadium this Friday night.

"He was sick the last game, so we couldn't take him with us,” said Hurzeler. “Now he is back. It might be an opportunity to start. It's great that he is back after his long injury.

"He played two good games for Gambia and he is back to his old shape. Now it is a different situation he faces. Other offensive players are back and it's competition, so he has to be ready for that.

"I am sure he will be. I love that all the offensive players are back now, because it gives us big choices. Now it is up to me to make the right decisions."

Brighton are fifth in the Premier League and victory against the struggling Saints will move Hurzeler’s men to second.

"Offensively we always have the ability and the quality to score goals,” said the German. “We have different types of players. We have Evan [Ferguson], a target player.

“We have Joao [Pedro], we have Danny [Welbeck], who is for me a hybrid player. We have on the wings different opportunities with Kaoru [Mitoma], with Simon [Adingra], with Minteh, Solly March when he comes back, [Brajan] Gruda, Georginio.

"So there are a lot of opportunities and this gives us a great selection where I can choose and this gives us also a competition between each other.

“They need to be ready to work hard for their place. They need to be ready to make sure that they deserve to play. At the moment they have proven that they are able to score in every situation of the game. And that's also what we need to win games.”