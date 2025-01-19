Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler was not surprised to see his Brighton team comfortably beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter all got on the scoresheet as Albion made it three wins in a row, in all competitions – after a run of eight without a victory.

It was Albion's second win over Manchester United this season and their sixth since May 2022.

The Red Devils have managed just two wins, in all competitions, against the Seagulls in that time. Their last win against Brighton at Old Trafford was on February 15, 2022.

Hurzeler was asked post-match if he was surprised that his team won so comprehensively against a Man United which seemingly turned a corner after three games unbeaten against Liverpool, Arsenal and Southampton.

The German replied: "Surprised not, because I think the performances from us in the last weeks, also when we get a lot of draws, they were very positive and they were very consistent.

"Of course we didn't get the result we expected to have or what we maybe also deserved. Today we showed a very mature performance. We had a good balance between the defence stability and controlling the game in possession.

"I think the only time we were a little bit too passive or the only phase was after we shot the goal. I think there we were too passive, but in general I think very mature, controlling the game, creating chances and defended quite good."

Hurzeler said Brighton's players 'should be always confident'.

He added: "We should always go to an away stadium with the mindset of we can win it because I think we have the skill, we have the potential in the squad.

"If you don't come here and don't have to believe in yourself then I think it won't work. If you have doubts it's the wrong mindset, if you have negative energy it's the wrong mindset. We were positive, we had the self-belief in us, we had self-belief because of the performances in the last weeks.

"You need to have the right mindset of course, besides the tactical things and therefore I think the guys look quite confident on the pitch and I think you need this self-confidence, especially here in Old Trafford, to win a game."