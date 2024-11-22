Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton starting XI and subs to face Bournemouth predicted with big changes likely – gallery

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League ahead of their trip to Bournemouth

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has a number of players returning from injury ahead of their clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Flying winger Yankuba Minteh is fit again after missing the last five matches with a muscular injury, while Brazilian Joao Pedro (ankle) should be fit enough for his first Premier League since the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in August. Midfielders Carlos Baleba and Matt O’Riley are likely to be available from start after their excellent displays from the bench in the 2-1 win against Man City just prior to the international.

Hurzeler will also have to make decisions on Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan who both had long haul flights back this week from international duty with Japan and Paraguay respectively.

The match at Bournemouth could however arrive to soon for skipper Lewis Dunk, who is struggling with a calf issue and Jack Hinshelwood (knee). Adam Webster (thigh) and James Milner (hamstring) miss out.

Brighton’s likely line-up (pictures courtesy BHAFC):

