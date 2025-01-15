Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton XI at Ipswich Town predicted as Joao Pedro and Lewis Dunk decision made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has key fitness decisions to make as the Seagulls travel to Ipswich Town

Brighton defender Igor Julio will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was forced off during the second half of the 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on January 4.

“Igor will be out for the rest of the season,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said of the centre-back who has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to be available following an ankle injury

“It was a hamstring injury. He needed surgery, so it was a big thing.”

Brighton have skipper Lewis Dunk available for the Premier League trip to Ipswich on Thursday.

Dunk has missed two games with a calf injury and Hurzeler said: “Lewis will be back and he’s training today (Tuesday).

“Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are also available. Those are the three centre-backs that are available.”

Striker Joao Pedro could return at Portman Road after twisting his ankle in training last week and sitting out Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup third-round win at Norwich.

Hurzeler will have to juggle his injury hit squad ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

"So Jack [Hinshelwood] will train,” added the German. “I'm not sure if he will be available. Mats Wieffer will be back soon. Evan Ferguson is back on the pitch, but I'm not sure if it's too early for them being back on the pitch. But they're doing a good process and hopefully they will be back soon.”

Hurzeler also revealed that attackers Yankuba Minteh and Geoginio Rutter – who scored twice at Norwich last Saturday – are both struggling with knocks. That could see Julio Enciso play in the No 10 role as fit-again striker Danny Welbeck leads the line.

"He’s [Welbeck] very important,” said Hurzeler. “He's a role model for us. He's a leader and especially also with his work ethic, how he works for the team.

“It’s exactly these things that I mean when I say leading by example. If an experienced, older player can sprint back, then you show for everyone on the pitch that everyone can do it and that's why he's so important for us on the pitch and beside the pitch.”

Hurzeler also has to decide if Kaoru Mitoma keeps his place in the team ahead of Simon Adingra after a below-par display at Norwich.

Brighton's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Enciso, Adingra; Welbeck.