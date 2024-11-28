Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton XI vs Southampton predicted amid major Evan Ferguson question mark

Fabian Hurzeler has major selection headaches as players return to fitness ahead of their Friday night clash against Southampton at the Amex Stadium.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is available following a calf issue and flying winger Yankuba Minteh also returns after injury and illness.

Hurzeler also has a decision to make on striker Evan Ferguson who is currently below Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order.

It prompted speculation this week that Ferguson was keen on loan move this January with West Ham, Leicester, Burnley and even Juventus said to be keen.

"I don't where this information has come from because I said to Evan that I'm happy that he's here in the team, that I'm happy with how how he's training, in the shape he is physically and mentally.

“He's a young player and he needs game time. But accept your role and make sure that you bring yourself in a mood and in the shape that when you get the chance that you're ready.

"That’s exactly what I demand from Evan and that's also what I said to him and I never said anything about a loan.”

Here’s Brighton’s predicted XI to face Southampton...

1 . Players during the training session at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre during the 2024/25 season Fabian Hurzeler has selection dilemmas ahead of the Southampton clash Photo: James Boardman

2 . Bart Verbruggen - GK The Netherlands No 1 is Hurzeler's main man between the sticks Photo: Paul Hazlewood

3 . Joel Veltman - RB The ultra-reliable defender has been one of Brighton's best players this term. Photo: Paul Hazlewood